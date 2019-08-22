Governor Satyapal Malik reviews law, order situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh

Governor Satya Pal Malik has reviewed the law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

A press note issued by the Governor's office on Wednesday said, "A meeting was held at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday to review to-date status of security and law and order scenario in the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh."

The Governor has directed the finance department to place Rs 5 crore each to every district and Divisional Commissioners to start works on a minimum of one work per Panchayat identified in 'Back to Village programme'.

"The meeting reviewed the response to the Back to Village programme. To kick-start, the follow-up to this programme, Governor directed the Finance Department to place Rs. 5 crore per district and Rs. 5.00 crore per Divisional Commissioner to start works on a minimum of one work per Panchayat identified in Back to Village programme," the release reads.

It said, "Further the funds released by the 14th Finance Commission to Panchayats so far (Rs. 800 crores) can be leveraged by DCs by incentivizing Sarpanches to spend money on Back to Village works with DCs giving a small matching grant for each work."

The officials who attended the meeting apprised Malik about the prevailing situation regarding the adequacy of essential supplies and delivery of various public services to the people including electricity, water supply and health care services in Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh.

"He was informed that there is no dearth of essential commodities and their supply is being ensured to people. While reviewing the law and order situation and preparedness of the government machinery, Governor emphasised the need for constant alertness, preparedness and synergy among various departments and agencies to enable dealing with an emerging situation in a coordinated and effective manner," it added.