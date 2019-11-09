Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari may invite BJP to form government in Maharashtra today: Sources

A day after the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis resigned as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, sources on Saturday said the governor is likely to invite the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form the government in the state as the tenure for the current Maharashtra assembly ends on Saturday.

Fadnavis had submitted his resignation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari during a meeting on Friday.

The government formation in Maharashtra continues to delay as BJP-Shiv Sena is still in deadlock over as the latter's claim of 50-50 government formula. Every day, meetings are being held as top leaders from both the parties discuss the road ahead in Maharashtra within their respective parties.

The BJP won 105 seats and Shiv Sena grabbed 56, together they have the numbers to form the government but both the parties have not been able to break the impasse on sharing the chief minister's post.

With the BJP unlikely to form a minority government in Maharashtra, the party might reject the Governor's invite, which means that the governor will then have to call Shiv Sena, the second-largest party to from the government. However, Shiv-Sena secured 56 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly, falling way below the half-way mark of 145 and therefore cannot form the government in Maharashtra independently.

The Shiv Sena could form the government if it seeks support from the Congress and NCP which have 44 and 54 seats respectively. However, the chiefs of both parties haven't come to any decision on the issue.