FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Geopolitics Over Guns: No mention of S-400, S-500, Su-57, Why India and Russia put defence deals on hold?

PM Narendra Modi attacks Opposition over Vande Mataram, says 'First Nehru, now Rahul Gandhi...'

IndiGo crisis: Govt issues BIG clarification, shifts responsibility to airline for....; Warns strict action against...

ICAI CA January Exam 2026 BIG UPDATE: Admit card to be released soon at icai.nic.in; Know how to download hall ticket

UAE influencer Khalid Al Ameri confirms dating THIS Indian actress, his selfie with girlfriend goes viral, her name is...

Parliament Winter Session Day 6: PM Modi aims to restore Vande Mataram's glory, slams Opposition for...

Will government interfere, ask IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation to reshuffle board after flight cancelations?

Soha Ali Khan reveals her strength-focused gym routine with mobility exercises

Did Smriti Mandhana's close friend Jemimah Rodrigues take sharp dig at Palash Muchhal after wedding 'called off'? Cricketer's post raises eyebrows

Hema Malini remembers 'dear heart' Dharmendra on birth anniversary, shares their 'happy together' moments: 'I thank God for...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
PM Narendra Modi attacks Opposition over Vande Mataram, says 'First Nehru, now Rahul Gandhi...'

PM Modi attacks Opposition over Vande Mataram, says 'First Nehru, now Rahul...'

ICAI CA January Exam 2026 BIG UPDATE: Admit card to be released soon at icai.nic.in; Know how to download hall ticket

ICAI CA Exam 2026 BIG UPDATE: Admit card to be release soon at icai.nic.in

UAE influencer Khalid Al Ameri confirms dating THIS Indian actress, his selfie with girlfriend goes viral, her name is...

UAE influencer Khalid Al Ameri confirms dating THIS Indian actress, she is...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, did MBA before his TV career, Anupamaa star, also won this reality show in 2025

Meet Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, Anupamaa star

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar Faruqui to Gautam Gulati, Vindu Dara Singh, five popular winners of reality show, what are they doing now

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar to Gautam Gulati, 5 popular winners

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Know your Top 5 finalists, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More

Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Meet finalists, Gaurav, Amaal, Pranit, Farrhana, Tanya

HomeIndia

INDIA

IndiGo crisis: Govt issues BIG clarification, shifts responsibility to airline for....; Warns strict action against...

The Minister Naidu explained that the problems at IndiGo were related to crew rostering and internal operational planning, which the airline is responsible for managing on a day-to-day basis.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 08, 2025, 02:38 PM IST

IndiGo crisis: Govt issues BIG clarification, shifts responsibility to airline for....; Warns strict action against...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Monday addressed the ongoing IndiGo crisis in the Rajya Sabha, saying the issues faced by passengers were linked to the airline's internal crew rostering and operational planning, and not the Aircraft Maintenance and Scheduling System (AMSS).

The Aviation Minister emphasised that "there will be no compromise on safety".

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Naidu stated that stringent Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) exist to protect passengers affected by flight delays and cancellations.

"For all passengers who have faced difficulties due to delays and cancellations, strict Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) are in place. Airline operators have to follow these requirements. Regarding the software issue, an inquiry has been made. Continuous technology upgradation happens in this sector. Our vision from the government is to have top global standards for the aviation sector in the country," he said.

The Minister Naidu explained that the problems at IndiGo were related to crew rostering and internal operational planning, which the airline is responsible for managing on a day-to-day basis.

He added that thorough consultations have been held with all stakeholders concerning Flight Time Limitations (FTTL) guidelines, and emphasised that there will be no compromise on safety.

Naidu underlined that the government is taking the situation seriously and warned, "If there is non-adherence by any operator, we will take very strict action." He also highlighted the government's intent to encourage more players in the aviation sector.

Answering a question from Member of Rajya Sabha M Thambi Durai, who cited long hours spent stranded and exorbitant fares, the Union Minister expressed regret for the inconvenience caused.

Aviation Minister Naidu said, "Over five lakh PNR cancellations had been recorded, and Rs 569 crore had been provided to affected passengers. The government has capped fares and created four pricing slabs, taking strict action against non-compliance, and has previously acted to curb unreasonable fare hikes."

The discussion comes amid continued delays and cancellations across IndiGo's network, leaving passengers stranded at airports nationwide.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted IndiGo's Accountable Manager and Chief Executive Officer a one-time 24-hour extension to respond to the Show Cause Notice issued on December 6 over large-scale operational disruptions and observed non-compliances. The airline had requested more time, citing "operational constraints" linked to the size of its nationwide network and multiple unavoidable factors contributing to the delays.

After reviewing the request, the DGCA extended the reply deadline only till 1800 hours on December 8, stressing that no additional extensions would be granted.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
PM Narendra Modi attacks Opposition over Vande Mataram, says 'First Nehru, now Rahul Gandhi...'
PM Modi attacks Opposition over Vande Mataram, says 'First Nehru, now Rahul...'
IndiGo crisis: Govt issues BIG clarification, shifts responsibility to airline for....; Warns strict action against...
IndiGo crisis: Govt issues BIG clarification, shifts responsibility to...
ICAI CA January Exam 2026 BIG UPDATE: Admit card to be released soon at icai.nic.in; Know how to download hall ticket
ICAI CA Exam 2026 BIG UPDATE: Admit card to be release soon at icai.nic.in
UAE influencer Khalid Al Ameri confirms dating THIS Indian actress, his selfie with girlfriend goes viral, her name is...
UAE influencer Khalid Al Ameri confirms dating THIS Indian actress, she is...
Parliament Winter Session Day 6: PM Modi aims to restore Vande Mataram's glory, slams Opposition for...
PM Modi aims to restore Vande Mataram's glory, slams Opposition for...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, did MBA before his TV career, Anupamaa star, also won this reality show in 2025
Meet Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, Anupamaa star
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar Faruqui to Gautam Gulati, Vindu Dara Singh, five popular winners of reality show, what are they doing now
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar to Gautam Gulati, 5 popular winners
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Know your Top 5 finalists, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More
Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Meet finalists, Gaurav, Amaal, Pranit, Farrhana, Tanya
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025
From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate their birthday on December 6
From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate thei
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement