Government to release 100-rupee-coin in market, know release date, and how its different from other coins

We all have seen Rs 1, 2, 5, 10, and 20 coins as of yet but very soon the government is going to release Rs 100 coins in the Indian market. The Indian 20-rupee-coin was the highest denomination circulation coin minted and within a few days, Rs 100 coin will be visible.

The 100th episode of the radio series Mann Ki Baat featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come to a conclusion soon. There will be a new Rs 100 coin minted to mark the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat.

The coins will be minted under the authority of the Central Government. The official notification by the Ministry of Finance stated: "The coin of One Hundred Rupees denomination shall only be coined at the Mint for issue under the authority of the Central Government on the occasion of “100th Episode of Mann Ki Baat."

When will Rs 100 coin be available in the market?

On April 30, the day of the 100th airing of the radio show Maan Ki Baat, the government will release a commemorative coin. The coin will have a value of Rupee one hundred. Even though commemorative coins are regarded as legal currency, they are not made available for widespread use. They can be obtained from the listed organisations.

What are the specifications of 100-rupee-coin?

According to a statement from the Finance Ministry, the coin will be different from other Rs 1, 2, 10, etc coins. It will be round with a 44 mm diameter and 200 serrations. The metal content of the 35-gram coin will be a quaternary alloy with a silver content of 50%, copper at 40%, nickel at 5%, and zinc at 5%.

The coin obverse face will feature the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar in the centre with “Satyamev Jayate” inscribed below. In Devnagri script the term “Bharat” will be written along on the left periphery and in English the term “INDIA” will be written on the right periphery.

Additionally, it must display the international numerals for the rupee sign “₹” and the denominational value "100." On the back of the coin the logo of “100th Episode of Mann Ki Baat” consisting of an image of a microphone with sound waves and the year ‘2023’ will be written on it. Mann Ki Baat 100’ in Devnagri and in English is written above and below the microphone image, respectively.