Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Government to Rajya Sabha: 472 prisoners sentenced to death as of 2021

The highest number of convicts (total 67), who were awarded death penalty, were lodged in Uttar Pradesh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 05:08 PM IST

Government to Rajya Sabha: 472 prisoners sentenced to death as of 2021
The minister said among the 290 prisoners whose death sentence have been commuted to life imprisonment.

New Delhi: As many as 472 prisoners lodged in different jails across the country were sentenced to death and waiting for the next course of action as on December 31, 2021, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra also said that death sentence of 290 other prisoners have been commuted to life imprisonment.

The highest number of convicts (total 67), who were awarded death penalty, were lodged in Uttar Pradesh, followed by 46 in Bihar, 44 in Maharashtra, 39 in Madhya Pradesh, 37 in West Bengal, 31 in Jharkhand and 27 in Karnataka, he said replying to a written question.

The minister said among the 290 prisoners whose death sentence have been commuted to life imprisonment, 46 were in jails in Madhya Pradesh, 35 in Maharashtra, 32 in Uttar Pradesh, 30 in Bihar, 19 each in Karnataka and West Bengal and 18 in Gujarat.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, MM Keeravani, others attend Ram Charan's star-studded birthday bash
In Pics: Kiara Advani shares unseen wedding photos, pens sweet note for mother on birthday
Valentine's Day 2023: Tips for girls on how to prep for a romantic date night
Inside photos of Tiger Shroff's lavish Mumbai home will leave you stunned, price is....
Neha Narkhede: Indian-origin, self-made entrepreneur with whopping net worth of Rs 4,700 crore
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NCP leader Mohammad Faizal's disqualification from Lok Sabha revoked
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.