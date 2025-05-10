The Indian military will hold a special briefing at 10:30 am on Saturday amid an escalating conflict between India and Pakistan. In the press conference, officials will reveal details of the ongoing tensions between the neighbouring countries.

The Indian military will hold a special briefing at 10:30 am on Saturday amid an escalating conflict between India and Pakistan. In the press conference, officials will reveal details of the ongoing tensions between the neighbouring countries.

The Indian Army has said that Pakistani drones were seen at 26 locations across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat on Friday. The locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozepur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet and Lakhi Nala, according to the Army.

PM Modi chairs key meets

Several members of a family in Punjab's Ferozepur suffered injuries and were hospitalised after a drone hit a residential area.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. Earlier in the day, PM Modi had chaired a meet with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Doval, and the chiefs of three military services to discuss India's course of action.

India-Pak conflict

Tensions between the neighbouring countries have skyrocketed since the Pahalgam attack on April 22 wherein 26 people, most of them tourists from across India, were gunned down by terrorists. After a flurry of diplomatic actions, India launched coordinated missile strikes on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir earlier this week, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh saying that 100 terrorists were killed in the attack. New Delhi says the attack in Pahalgam was planned and executed by terrorists associated with groups based out of Pakistan.