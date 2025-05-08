The government had convened an all-party meeting after the Pahalgam terror attack and the opposition parties had expressed their full support to the government for any action against perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack.

With India's defence forces having carried out precision strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the government has convened an all-party meeting on Thursday to brief the political parties on the steps taken by it.

The all-party meeting will be held at 11 am in the Parliament Library Building. "Govt has called an All Party leaders meeting at 11 am on 8th May, 2025 at Committee Room: G-074, in the Parliament Library Building, Parliament Complex in New Delhi," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a post on X.

The Congress has called a meeting of its senior leaders at 3 pm on Wednesday to discuss the current security scenario. "Hon'ble Congress President Sh. Mallikarjun @khargeji has convened an emergency informal meeting of senior leaders present in Delhi, at 3 PM today at 24 Akbar Road, to discuss the current security situation," AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said in a post on X.

At a briefing on Operation Sindoor in which terror camps were targeted, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the terror attack in Pahalgam was marked with extreme barbarity, with the victims mostly killed with headshots at close range and in front of their family.

"The family members were deliberately traumatised through the manner of killing, accompanied by the exhortation that they should take back the message. The attack was clearly driven by the objective of undermining normalcy returning to Kashmir," he said.

Misri said that Indian intelligence agencies have been monitoring terrorist activities and raised concerns regarding more terrorist attacks in India. "Our intelligence indicated that further attacks against India are impending. Thus, compulsion, both to deter and prevent and hence earlier this morning, India exercised its right to respond to deter such more cross-border terrorism... Our actions were measured and non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible. They focused on dismantling terrorists' infrastructure," he said.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh informed that a total of nine terror sites were targeted and successfully destroyed. She asserted that the locations were selected so that there was no damage to civilians and their infrastructures.

"Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed... The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives," she said. Col Sofiya Qureshi showed some videos of the strikes destroying terror camps.

The Indian Armed Forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' early Wednesday hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed. Twenty-six people were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. The government had said that the perpetrators will face severe punishment.

