VIDEO: Government school roof collapses in Rajasthan, at least 4 students dead, rescue operations underway

Rajasthan: A government school building collapsed in Piplodi village of Jhalawar district of Rajasthan during morning prayer at 8:30 am. At least 4 students are reportedy dead, while several students, teacher and staff memebers are still trapped under the debris.

Rescue operation are underway, at least 4 JCB are deployed. Injured childrens are being taken to Manohar thana CHC for emergency treatment. Villagers are making efforts to remove the debris and rescue the student safely.

The roof is said to be collapsed due to heavy rain as the school building was in a dilapidated condition.

(It is a developing story)