Government scheme offering free laptops to all students of India? Here’s the truth

A text message circulating with a website link allegedly claims that the Indian government is offering free laptops for all students, asking them to fill their personal details for the facility. The Government of India’s Press Information Bureau fact checked the claim on Twitter.

In the fake message circulating on devices, it reads, “Government giving free Laptop to all the students of India. Register your number on Gov-Laptop app to get free laptop.” A link is provided below.

With its PIB Fact Check handle which counters misinformation, it wrote, “A text message with a website link is circulating with a claim that the Government of India is offering free laptops for all students.”

A text message with a website link is circulating with a claim that the Government of India is offering free laptops for all students. #PIBFactCheck:



The circulated link is #Fake.



The government is not running any such scheme. pic.twitter.com/OkYDOY8ns5 April 25, 2022

It stated that the link is fake and no such scheme has been run by the government.

“#PIBFactCheck: The circulated link is #Fake. The government is not running any such scheme,” it said.

