INDIA

Government's BIG MOVE amid Indigo flight cancellations: DGCA gives relaxation in new flying rules after thousand passengers stranded, withdraws...

India's aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has given relaxations is one part of its new Flight Duty Time Limitations rules, which said 'no leave shall be substituted for weekly rest', This comes after thousands of passengers stranded due to IndiGo flight cancellations.

Add DNA as a Preferred Source