Government's assurance to form committee on MSP after elections yet another ‘trick’: Congress

The Congress on Friday alleged the fear of losing elections has made the government play yet another "trick" by announcing that it will form the committee on MSP after the upcoming elections in five states.

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said earlier too, the government used every trick to intimidate and abuse the farmers but when they did not bow down, the black farm laws were withdrawn.

"They were abused, humiliated, lathi-charged, faced bullets, nails were embedded on the ground and roads were dug up but the farmers did not bow down so conspiracies were hatched against them. Cases were registered (against farmers), they were intimidated them, but after getting tired, the 'black' farm laws were repaled. But, the mind remained polluted, so they betrayed (farmers). Fearing a loss in elections, now they have played another trick. #Farmers," Surjewala said in a tweet in Hindi.

His reaction came after Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar told the Rajya Sabha that the government is committed to forming a panel on Minimum Support Price (MSP) but the Election Commission has said that it can be done after the polls are over.

While announcing the repeal of three farm laws in November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to set up a committee to discuss the farmers' demand for a legal guarantee on MSP.

Replying to a supplementary question during the Question Hour, Tomar said the government had written to the Election Commission in view of assembly elections in five states.

The minister said the matter of forming the committee on MSP is under consideration of the ministry and will be formed after the elections are over.