Government revises discharge policy for COVID-19 patients - Check new guidelines

With more data on the developing next wave of the pandemic in the country, the Ministry of Health has revised discharge policy for COVID-19. As per the circular by MoHFW, the revised discharge policy is “aligned with the COVID-19 clinical management protocol, guidelines for home isolation of mild COVID-19 cases and advisory on Covid-19 testing strategy.”

The discharge policy is divided into three sections based on the severity of the illness, and COVID-19 patients need to follow specific guidelines based on their symptoms being mild, moderate or severe.

.@MoHFW_INDIA issued revised discharge policy based on emerging evidence.



In mild cases, one can be discharged after at least 7 days from testing positive and no fever for 3 successive days. No need for testing prior to discharge



Check here https://t.co/ULGMKmMFAu pic.twitter.com/7K4Vf21zEO — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 12, 2022

New COVID-19 discharge policy

For Mild cases

Regular health monitoring will be done for mild cases of COVID-19 that are admitted to a COVID Care Facility or are under home isolation.

Discharge should happen for COVID-19 patients with mild illness after 7 days of having tested positive and having had no fever for three consecutive days.

Mild cases do not need a COVID-19 test before being discharged.

For Moderate cases who are admitted to dedicated COVID Health Centre

For moderate cases, the policy gives two courses of action based on how the patient’s illness progresses.

For those whose symptoms resolve and maintain saturation above 93% for 3 successive days, (without oxygen support), and stable comorbidities, if any, such patient will be discharged as per the advice of the treating medical officer. Patients don’t need to be tested prior to discharge.

For patients on oxygen support whose symptoms do not resolve, and demand of oxygen therapy continues, discharged will be done as per the advice of the treating medical officer only after:

resolution of clinical symptoms

ability to maintain prescribed oxygen saturation for 3 successive days without oxygen support

stable comorbidities, if any.

For severe Cases including immunocompromised (HIV patients, transplant recipients, malignancy etc.)

Discharge criteria will be based on clinical recovery at the discretion of the treating medical officer.