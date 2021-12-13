Government report makes BIG claim over Omicron, says lessons from 2nd wave will help India

Amid rising fears over new COVID-19 variant Omicron, the Finance Ministry has said in a report that Omicron's impact on Indian economy would be less severe but people must not lower their guards and take all precautions against coronavirus.

The Finance Ministry said in its monthly Economic Review that Indian economy will rebound strongly from the impacts of COVID-19. According to the report, the economic impact of Omicron would be less severe because of the rapid pace of vaccination in India.

It is to be noted that over 50% of eligible population in India has taken COVID-19 vaccine while over 86% have received the first dose. The report, however, added that the sustained recovery of Indian economy may become difficult due to Omicron if people fail to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

"Lessons learnt during the second wave will help India to fight the new variant. Also, given the fast pace of vaccination in India and high exposure to Delta variant as evidenced by high seropositivity, the severity of the disease is anticipated to be low," said the report.

" ... going forward, following and adopting Covid-19 appropriate behaviour along with ramped up testing will be critical to shield the country from another wave and subsequent restrictions which may pose downward risk to India’s revival story," added the report.

It may be recalled that few days ago the Centre had raised concern over the fall in mask usage, say that it may put the country in "danger zone".

According to NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul the mask usage in India has fallen below 60%.