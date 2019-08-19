Government open to taking steps to facelift Parliament complex: PM Modi

"There was a view this time that our Parliament complex must get a facelift in terms of facilities. The presiding officers, MPs and friends from media stressed on it too. When we mark 75 years of our Independence in 2022, the Parliament must showcase that grandeur and in line with what so many have expressed," Modi said after inaugurating the Lok Sabha Secretariat duplex flats in North Avenue.

The Central government is open to taking all possible steps for giving a facelift to the Parliament complex, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

"We are open to taking all possible steps to give Parliament the facelift it deserves," he added.

The Prime Minister said that the Monsoon Session of Parliament was successful and credited MPs and the presiding officers for the smooth conduct of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha proceedings.

Talking about the newly-constructed flats, Modi said that the housing project was completed within the decided time frame. "I congratulate all those involved in this project," he said.

"When the new session of Parliament begins, newer MPs face a lot of trouble as far as finding accommodation is concerned. I am glad that efforts have been made to overcome this problem. Being an MP means that people from the constituency also come and they too may need accommodation," he added.



