India may get 8 new cities, mega plan under consideration: Report

In a bid to ease the burden on the current urban centers, an ambitious proposal is on the table to establish not one, not two, but a whopping eight brand-new cities. This revelation comes straight from the mouth of a highly placed official, who spilled the beans during a recent interview.

According to the knowledgeable M B Singh, the director of the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Department's G20 unit, this bold move was inspired by a recommendation made by none other than the 15th Finance Commission. In their report, they emphatically suggested the urgent development of these new cities as a viable solution. Singh, who was more than happy to share the inside scoop, divulged this valuable information to PTI while attending an event called "Urban 20 (U20)".

He further elaborated that following the commission's groundbreaking recommendation, various states wasted no time in submitting their proposals to the Central Government. A staggering total of 26 proposals were received, but after careful scrutiny and analysis, the powers that be are now seriously considering the development of eight cities among the hopeful bunch.

Naturally, the burning question on everyone's mind is where these futuristic cities will be located. Singh assured the anxious public that the government will reveal the chosen locations in due course, along with the proposed timelines for their development

The urgency behind this endeavor stems from the fact that existing cities are struggling to meet the demands of their citizens. The unplanned expansion on the outskirts of these urban centers has wreaked havoc on their foundational planning. Enter the concept of building new cities from scratch, which promises to provide a breath of fresh air to an increasingly stifled population.

Singh, brimming with enthusiasm, emphasized that the positive impact of these new cities will reverberate within a generous radius of at least 200 km. Social and economic activities are expected to skyrocket, bringing much-needed vibrancy and growth to the surrounding areas.

While the financial details and roadmap for establishing these groundbreaking cities are still in flux, Singh assured us that the Union government will play a pivotal role in ensuring their success.

(With inputs from PTI)

