Twitter account of Pakistan government withheld in India

The government of Pakistan's Twitter account has been withheld in India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 11:15 AM IST

The Government of Pakistan's official Twitter handle has been withheld in India. The account has been withheld in response to a legal demand, the Twitter handle shows. However, it is not yet clear what prompted the move.

Earlier in July too, this account was withheld but had been reactivated. "@GovtofPakistan account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand," is seen while accessing the Twitter handle.

According to Twitter guidelines, the microblogging site takes such action in response to a valid legal demand, such as a court order. Currently, the Twitter feed of the Pakistan government "@GovtofPakistan" is not visible to Indian users.

