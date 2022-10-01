Twitter account of Pakistan government withheld in India.

The Government of Pakistan's official Twitter handle has been withheld in India. The account has been withheld in response to a legal demand, the Twitter handle shows. However, it is not yet clear what prompted the move.

Earlier in July too, this account was withheld but had been reactivated. "@GovtofPakistan account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand," is seen while accessing the Twitter handle.

According to Twitter guidelines, the microblogging site takes such action in response to a valid legal demand, such as a court order. Currently, the Twitter feed of the Pakistan government "@GovtofPakistan" is not visible to Indian users.

