Government likely to reduce Covishield dose gap but are you eligible? Find answer

The Indian government may reduce the gap between the two doses of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine, reported the Mint citing COVID-19 working group Chairman Dr NK Arora. The decision is likely to be taken in the next two to four weeks

However, Dr NK Arora said in his interview that if the decision is taken by the government then it would only be applicable for those above 45 years of age. The government is planning to revise its previous decision of extending the dosage gap to three months, by lowering the gap to two to four weeks.

The current gap between two doses of the Covishield vaccine is 12-16 weeks. Earlier, the decision to increase the gap of the dosage to 12 to 16 weeks was met with a lot of criticism as the move was interpreted as an attempt to manage the vaccine scarcity in the country at that time.

Experts came out in defence saying the decision was based on the emerging international scientific studies which suggested a longer gap between the doses generated more antibodies. Studies pointed out that the percentage of antibodies produced by the first shot of the vaccine is quite high. Hence, the next shot should be delayed allowing the first shot more time to work.

Meanwhile, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India (NTAGI), will decide on the dosage interval in the next 15 to 30 days after reviewing the scientific data collected by it.

The exceptions

Students, those joining jobs in foreign countries and athletes representing India including the Indian contingent to Tokyo Olympics, who have to go on foreign travel for education or tournaments can take the second dose within a gap of 28 days, as per the Government of India's SOP.