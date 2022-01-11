Government issues guidelines for caregivers of COVID-19 patients at home

As India battles a growing third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the overall impact of the virus is different from the devastating second wave. Hospitalisations are not surging like last year despite a faster spike in number of daily cases. Most COVID-19 patients are recovering at home only this time, instead of needing hospital care. However, such patients also need to be tended and cared for at home by family members or friends. Such caregivers of COVID-19 patients need to carefully follow guidelines so as to keep themselves protected. Thankfully, there are guidelines from the government for this.

The Ministry of Health recently released new COVID-19 guidelines for home isolation.

“Taking care of someone suffering from #COVID19? Don't forget to follow these guidelines. #IndiaFightsCorona,” the Indian government recently tweeted.

Following are the guidelines for caregivers of COVID-19 patients at home.

Exposure to patient/ patient’s environment

Avoid direct contact with body fluids of the patient; Use disposable gloves.

Avoid exposure to potentially contaminated items like dishes, drinks, used towels or bed linen.

Provide food in the room of the patient.

Used utensils must be cleaned with soap and water while wearing gloves

Clean hands properly after taking off gloves or handling used items.

Suggested mask