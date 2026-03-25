Govt issues fresh order amid LPG Shortage: LPG supply to be cut off if not switched to piped gas; here's what you need to know

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INDIA
The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has issued a fresh order urging consumers to switch to piped natural gas or their LPG supply will be ceased completely, and the deadline is only of three months. The order read, 'The LPG supply to such an address shall cease after three months."
Amid the ongoing LPG crisis in India due to Iran war, the government is pushing households to switch from LPG to PNG. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has issued a fresh order urging consumers to switch to piped natural gas or their LPG supply will be ceased completely, and the deadline is only of three months. The order read, 'The LPG supply to such an address shall cease after three months from the date of the communication.'
It also stated that LPG continuation will be allowed where it is "technically infeasible" to provide a piped connection, subject to a no-objection certificate. The order read, "The supply of LPG to a household shall not cease, if the authorised entity issues a no-objection certificate (NOC) on the ground that it is technically infeasible to provide a piped natural gas connection or gas supply to such household. The authorised entity shall maintain records of the reasons for such technical infeasibility and withdraw the NOC as and when it is able to provide and operationalise the piped gas connectivity to such households."