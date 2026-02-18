Government issues big warning amid Galgotias University Chinese robodog controversy:'Do not display..'

Amid Galgotias University 'chinese' robodog controversy, the government issued big warning for exhibitors at AI Impact Summit 2026.

Amid Galgotias University 'chinese' robodog controversy, the government issued big warning for exhibitors at AI Impact Summit 2026. S Krishnan, who has been posted as Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, has said that the exhibitors must avoid displaying any items that are not owned by them. IT Secretary S Krishnan said, “Exhibitors must not display items that are not theirs."

"We want genuine and actual work to be reflected in the way that people exhibit in expos. The idea is not to sort of use this as an opportunity in any other fashion. We don't want the controversy surrounding the exhibits presented here. So I think it's essential that a code is followed there. Misinformation cannot be encouraged. So we don't want the controversy around this. I'm not getting into whether they are right or wrong. We just don't want the controversy...", he said.

What is the Galgotias University Controversy?

This comes after The Galgotias University came under fire, after one of its professor Neha Singh presented a Chinese Unitree robodog as their own innovation at the AI Impact Summit 2026. The video of this claim got viral on social media attracting massive trolling and scrutiny online. The chinese company also confirmed that the robodog was indeed their product. Later, the authorities asked Galgotias University to vacate the AI Impact Summit Expo with immediate effect, according to government sources.

The university later issued a clarification and called that a 'false propaganda' was spread against the Galgotias university. They also accepted that thier Professors, who were representattives at the AI Impact Summit 2026 were 'ill informed.' In a post on X, they wrote, 'We at Galgotias, faculty and students, are deeply pained by the propaganda campaign against our university. We would like to clearly state that the robotic programming is part of our endeavour to make students learn AI programming and develop & deploy real world skills using globally available tools and resources, given developing AI talent is need of an hour.'

In another clarification, they wrote, "We at Galgotias University, wish to apologise profusely for the confusion created at the recent Al Summit. One of our representatives, manning the pavilion, was ill-informed. She was not aware of the technical origins of the product and in her enthusiasm of being on camera, gave factually incorrect information even though she was not authorised to speak to the press."