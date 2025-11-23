FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Centre's BIG clarification after row erupts over Chandigarh Bill: 'Proposal only to...'

The clarification comes after a political row erupted over the Centre's proposal to include the union territory of Chandigarh under Article 240 of the Constitution "in alignment with other Union Territories without legislatures" such as Lakshadweep, Puducherry, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Nov 23, 2025, 05:09 PM IST

Centre's BIG clarification after row erupts over Chandigarh Bill: 'Proposal only to...'
Chandigarh serves as the capital of both Punjab and Haryana.
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has clarified that the government does not intend to introduce any bills to change the administrative structure of Chandigarh in the upcoming Winter Session of the Parliament. The clarification comes after a political row erupted over the Centre's proposal to include the union territory of Chandigarh under Article 240 of the Constitution "in alignment with other Union Territories without legislatures" such as Lakshadweep, Puducherry, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

In its statement, the Home Ministry stressed that the proposal does not seek to alter Chandigarh's governance model, administrative structure, or the traditional arrangements it shares with the states of Punjab and Haryana. It said that any decision will be taken only after thorough consultations with all stakeholders, keeping Chandigarh's interests paramount. The ministry also noted that there was "no need for concern" on the issue and stated that the government has no intention of introducing any bill related to the proposal in the upcoming parliamentary session.

In a post on X, the MHA said: "The proposal only to simplify the Central Government's law-making process for the Union Territory of Chandigarh is still under consideration with the Central Government. No final decision has been taken on this proposal. The proposal in no way seeks to alter Chandigarh's governance or administrative structure, nor does it aim to change the traditional arrangements between Chandigarh and the States of Punjab or Haryana. A suitable decision will be taken only after adequate consultations with all stakeholders, keeping in mind the interests of Chandigarh. There is no need for any concern on this matter. The Central Government has no intention of introducing any Bill to this effect in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament."

Chandigarh, a union territory serving as the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, has long operated under a unique administrative system where the central government holds primary legislative authority. Over the years, periodic discussions have taken place on streamlining the legislative and administrative processes governing the UT, especially as several central laws require specific extensions or adaptations to apply to Chandigarh. Recent debates in both the states and public discourse have led to speculation about possible changes to the territory's governance arrangements, prompting the Centre to issue the clarification.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

