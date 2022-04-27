Government fights back against rising cybercrimes in India with multiple initiatives

File Photo

Cases of cybercrime are on the rise in India. To help citizens keep themselves safe from cyber criminals, the Ministry of Home Affairs of the Indian government has taken several steps, initiatives and started campaigns for awareness.

The MHA had launched @cyberdost Twitter handled to spread awareness on cybercrime prevention. It tweeted over 1066 cyber safety tips through short videos, images, creatives. The handle has more than 3.64 lakh followers.

The government runs a radio campaign and has sent more than 100 crore SMS on cybercrime awareness to public. It does publicity at regular intervals on prevention of cybercrime and cyber safety tips through videos/ GIFs on various platforms.

MyGov has been engaged by the I4C (Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre) for the publicity on topic of prevention of cc through multiple mediums.

The government has published materials including “Handbook for adolescents/ students on cyber safety” and “Information Security Best Practices” for government officials. It has organised cyber safety and security awareness weeks through the C-DAC in association with police department in different states.

I4C has shared 148 cybercrime advisories with states/ UTs, ministries/ departments as a preventive measure. Alerts/ advisories have been issued to states/ UTs from time to time.

Delhi Metro has been requested to publicise the national cybercrime reporting portal and national toll-free helpline number “1930”. Two bilingual manuals on “Cyber hygiene for cyber space -Do’s and Don’ts” (basic and advanced version, released in January 2022 to provide basic cyber hygiene regarding internet safety, email mobile safety etc.

States/ UTs have been requested by MHA to organise “Cyber Jagrukta Diwas on first Wednesday of every month” at 11 am, on cyber hygiene, commencing from October 6, 2021 onwards and launched mass awareness campaign in vernacular languages for all schools/ colleges. Also requested to prepare “Annual Action Plan” in this regard.

The Ministry of Education has been requested to commence Curriculum in cyber security and cyber hygiene from 6' to 12' standards for all the streams, so as to provide basic awareness to all students in schools for all CBSE schools at Central/State/UT level.

READ | WhatsApp to offer cashback rewards to boost peer transfers, merchant payments in India

Quarterly Newsletter of I4C (1* and 2' Edition) launched in January, 2022 to share information to counter the menace of cybercrime to Law Enforcement Agencies and Policymakers. The Newsletter comprises of latest cybercrime trends, cybercrime statistics, National/International developments relating to prevention of cybercrimes, etc.