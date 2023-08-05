Government explores live TV on phones without mobile-data: Report

Government sources reveal DoT, MIB, and IIT-Kanpur collaborating on details, as reported.

The government is considering a new way to bring live TV channels directly to mobile phones, a concept similar to direct-to-home (DTH) services. This technology, called "Direct-to-Mobile" (D2M), aims to enable users to watch TV on their mobiles without needing a data connection. The Economic Times, in an August 5 report citing government sources, revealed that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), and IIT-Kanpur are collaborating on this initiative.

While this idea holds potential, telecom operators might resist due to concerns about potential loss of data revenue. Their earnings heavily rely on video consumption, and this D2M approach could impact their 5G business strategies.

One official, preferring anonymity, stated, "We are examining the feasibility, and the final decision will involve discussions with all stakeholders, including telecom operators." A forthcoming meeting is expected to involve representatives from the DoT, MIB, IIT-Kanpur, and both the telecom and broadcast sectors.

Given the imminent launch of 5G, government authorities are considering merging content delivery methods, aiming for a convergence of broadcast and broadband services.

