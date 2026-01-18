Government Doon Medical College row: Dehradun college student alleges brutal ragging, assault; inquiry underway

The complainant described being “shaken and terrified,” and said the trauma has left him mentally disturbed and living in fear of retribution.

In a shocking revelation, a first-year college student from Dehradun's Government Doon Medical College alleged physical assault and ragging by seniors, with a written complaint to the administration. The institution's anti-ragging committee is to launch a detailed inquiry into the matter.



According to ANI, the college administration has taken strict action in a ragging case by expelling two students (Pragyansh Pawar (MBBS - 2024 batch) and Mohd. Shakib (MBBS - 2023 batch) from the hostel. The Chief Warden stated that following a complaint of misconduct and ragging of an MBBS first-year student, two senior students of the college have been expelled from the hostel until further orders, as the inquiry process is currently underway.



On January 13, the student from the 2025 batch accused two seniors from the 2024 and 2023 batches of harassment and violence. In the complaint, the junior student alleged he was beaten with belts and slippers. He claimed he was taken outside the college premises, forced to trim his hair and made to sleep outside. The complainant described being “shaken and terrified,” and said the trauma has left him mentally disturbed and living in fear of retribution.

The anti-ragging committee has initiated proceedings and recorded statements of those involved in the alleged ragging and physical abuse. If students are found guilty, they could face suspension, as per the administration. "Indiscipline will not be tolerated. Statements of the students involved have been recorded, and the matter is being examined thoroughly," said college Principal Dr Geeta Jain, adding that strict action would follow if the allegations are proved. Dr Jain reiterated that the college follows a zero-tolerance policy towards ragging and indiscipline.

The Discipline Committee has already recorded statements from students involved, and reportedly, 24 students have so far been fined for indiscipline. The authorities have warned that if the allegations are proven, the accused could face suspension or even expulsion.

Government Doon Medical College (GDMC) is a state‑run, co‑educational medical institute established in 2016. It’s located in Patel Nagar, Dehradun. It is affiliated with Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University. It is also being recognised by the National Medical Commission (NMC). It’s a popular choice for students from Uttarakhand and neighbouring states seeking an affordable, quality MBBS or postgraduate medical degree.