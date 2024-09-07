Twitter
India

Government discharges Ex-IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar over examination fraud with immediate effect

In an order dated September 6, 2024, the Centre discharged her under Rule 12 of the IAS (Probation) Rules, 1954, which allows probationers to be removed if they fail a re-examination or are deemed ineligible or unsuitable for service.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 07, 2024, 06:51 PM IST

The central government has dismissed Puja Khedkar from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) with immediate effect. Khedkar is accused of fraudulently claiming benefits under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and disability quotas to secure her selection in the service, allegations she denies. In an order dated September 6, 2024, the Centre discharged her under Rule 12 of the IAS (Probation) Rules, 1954, which allows probationers to be removed if they fail a re-examination or are deemed ineligible or unsuitable for service.

On July 31, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) cancelled Khedkar’s candidature and barred her from future exams. Khedkar, who was serving as a probationary IAS officer in Maharashtra, had earlier been denied anticipatory bail by the UPSC and Delhi Police, who argued that her fraud had harmed public trust and the integrity of the civil services exam. They claimed she was ineligible for the 2021 Civil Services Examination, having exhausted all her attempts by 2020. Currently out on interim bail, Khedkar's pre-arrest bail plea has faced opposition from both UPSC and Delhi Police, who believe granting her relief would impede the investigation into the alleged "deep-rooted conspiracy."


Khedkar, 34, has also faced media scrutiny for other controversies, including demands for a separate office, official car, and unauthorized use of a beacon on her private Audi. Initially posted in Pune, she was transferred to Washim, and her district training program was put on hold as she was recalled to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) for further action. Investigations are ongoing regarding the authenticity of her disability and OBC certificates, but Khedkar maintains that she is a victim of misinformation and "fake news."

 

