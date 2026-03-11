Government claims 'enough' LPG stocks, urges consumers not to panic

Officials stressed that the government and oil companies have taken steps to diversify supply sources and ensure that energy imports continue without disruption.

The government has appealed to consumers not to panic book LPG cylinders amid fears of shortages due to the ongoing supply disruptions linked to the US-Israel war. At a press briefing, the government assured that adequate LPG stocks are available and asked people to avoid unnecessary bookings.

Adequate LPG cyclinder stocks available, says govt

A government official stated that the country currently has access to about 55 lakh barrels of crude oil per day, adding that the volumes secured today exceed what would normally have arrived through the Strait of Hormuz during this period. Officials stressed that the government and oil companies have taken steps to diversify supply sources and ensure that energy imports continue without disruption.

"India's crude supply remains secure," a senior government official said, adding that procurement arrangements in place currently provide sufficient volumes to meet the country's demand.

Supply chain pressure builds

The pressure on the supply chain has begun to reflect in domestic prices. On March 7, LPG prices were raised by Rs 60 across cities. In Delhi, a 14.2-kg domestic cylinder now costs Rs 913, while a 19-kg commercial cylinder costs about Rs 1,883 after a hike of more than Rs 110.

Authorities have prioritised domestic gas supplies for households, forcing eateries in cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai and Gurugram to make changes to menus, reduce gas usage and explore alternative cooking methods.

Eateries explore alternatives

Many restaurants have shifted to coal-based tandoors, induction cookers or electric ovens. The shortage has also pushed some businesses toward the black market, where cylinders are reportedly selling for Rs 2,800-Rs 3,000, far above the official price. The government's assurance comes at a time when fears of supply disruptions have intensified due to the escalating conflict in West Asia and security concerns around key maritime routes.