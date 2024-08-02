Government approves 8 national high-speed road corridor projects to ease country’s traffic woes soon

The Narendra Modi government on Friday approved eight important National High-Speed Road Corridor Projects of length 936 km
In a bid to enhance connectivity, reduce congestion, and improve logistics efficiency across the country, Narendra Modi government on Friday approved eight important National High-Speed Road Corridor Projects. The projects have a combined length of 936 km and a total cost of Rs. 50,655 crore.
“Cabinet today approved 8 important National High-Speed Road Corridor Projects of length 936 km at a total cost of over Rs 50,000 crore to improve logistics efficiency, reduce congestion and enhance connectivity across the country,” Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.
Here are the approved road projects:
- 6-Lane Agra-Gwalior National High-Speed Corridor
- 4-Lane Kharagpur- Moregram National High-Speed Corridor
- 6-Lane Tharad - Deesa-Mehsana Ahmedabad National High-Speed Corridor
- 4-lane Ayodhya Ring Road
- 4-Lane Section between Pathalgaon and Gumla of Raipur-Ranchi National High-speed Corridor
- 6-Lane Kanpur Ring Road
- 4-Lane Northern Guwahati Bypass and Widening/Improvement of Existing Guwahati Bypass
- 8-Lane Elevated Nashik Phata - Khed Corridor near Pune
- Travel time between Agra and Gwalior to be reduced by 50%
- Kharagpur - Moregram corridor to transform the economy of West Bengal and North-East
- Highway networks around Kanpur to be decongested by Kanpur Ring Road
- Growth of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh to be unlocked through completion of Raipur Ranchi Corridor
- New corridor between Tharad and Ahmedabad to complete the High Speed Road Network in Gujarat for seamless port connectivity and reduced logistics cost