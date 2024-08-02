Government approves 8 national high-speed road corridor projects to ease country’s traffic woes soon

In a bid to enhance connectivity, reduce congestion, and improve logistics efficiency across the country, Narendra Modi government on Friday approved eight important National High-Speed Road Corridor Projects. The projects have a combined length of 936 km and a total cost of Rs. 50,655 crore.

“Cabinet today approved 8 important National High-Speed Road Corridor Projects of length 936 km at a total cost of over Rs 50,000 crore to improve logistics efficiency, reduce congestion and enhance connectivity across the country,” Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Here are the approved road projects: