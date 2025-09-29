Government appoints Shirish Chandra Murmu as RBI Deputy Governor for three years

Murmu, who is currently an Executive Director at the RBI, will take over from M Rajeswar Rao, who is retiring this week.

The government has appointed Shirish Chandra Murmu as a new Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). His three-year term will begin on 9 October.

Murmu is currently serving as an executive director at the central bank, will replace M Rajeswar Rao, who is set to retire this week. The RBI has four Deputy Governors, each responsible for key areas such as banking regulation, financial markets, and monetary policy. Murmu’s specific responsibilities have not yet been announced, but he is expected to oversee one or more of these areas.

According to the RBI’s website, Murmu, in his role as Executive Director, has been involved in major administrative and regulatory work, including governance, compliance, and coordination across departments.