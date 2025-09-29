Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steals the limelight in chic pantsuit, steps out with daughter Aaradhya at Paris Fashion Week: Watch

Video of Pakistan's Mohsin Naqvi exiting Dubai Stadium with Asia Cup Trophy after India's refusal goes viral, WATCH

Will Israel accept Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan? Will Hamas lay down arms?

Government appoints Shirish Chandra Murmu as RBI Deputy Governor for three years

Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday signs his second project with THIS filmmaker: Report

'Lost on border, lost in field too': Sports Minister Mansukh Madaviya's dig at Pakistan after India win Asia Cup 2025

Deadline Alert for Govt employees: How choosing between UPS and NPS will affect your retirement benefits

Game of Thrones Prequels to The Big Bang Theory: 7 exciting series releasing in 2026

Gauahar Khan breaks silence after blasting Amaal Mallik on Bigg Boss 19: 'Wasn't there to make...'

Elon Musk’s X to appeal Karnataka HC order on takedown notices, says, 'Deeply concerned by...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steals the limelight in chic pantsuit, steps out with daughter Aaradhya at Paris Fashion Week: Watch

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steals the limelight in chic pantsuit: Watch

Will Israel accept Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan? Will Hamas lay down arms?

Will Israel accept Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan? Will Hamas lay down arms?

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

HomeIndia

INDIA

Government appoints Shirish Chandra Murmu as RBI Deputy Governor for three years

Murmu, who is currently an Executive Director at the RBI, will take over from M Rajeswar Rao, who is retiring this week.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 29, 2025, 12:31 PM IST

Government appoints Shirish Chandra Murmu as RBI Deputy Governor for three years
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The government has appointed Shirish Chandra Murmu as a new Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). His three-year term will begin on 9 October.

Murmu is currently serving as an executive director at the central bank, will replace M Rajeswar Rao, who is set to retire this week. The RBI has four Deputy Governors, each responsible for key areas such as banking regulation, financial markets, and monetary policy. Murmu’s specific responsibilities have not yet been announced, but he is expected to oversee one or more of these areas.

According to the RBI’s website, Murmu, in his role as Executive Director, has been involved in major administrative and regulatory work, including governance, compliance, and coordination across departments.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria cautions Men in Blue, says 'Kohli’s era, India’s fielding...'
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria cautions
Rajat Bedi’s daughter hailed as ‘next Kareena Kapoor’, actor reacts: 'She is thinking of...'
Rajat Bedi’s daughter hailed as ‘next Kareena Kapoor’, actor reacts
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Kuldeep Yadav’s 4-fer, Tilak Varma’s fifty power India to record 9th title
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Kuldeep Yadav’s 4-fer, Tilak Varma’s fif
The Great Flip: How Gen Z is quietly turning rural India into country’s new startup capital
The Great Flip: How Gen Z is quietly turning rural India into country’s...
Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan playing 11; when and where to watch, toss time, pitch report and more
Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan playing 11; when and where to watch, toss
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE