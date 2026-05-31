Government announces new export duty rates on petrol, diesel and ATF from June 1; check revised prices

India has revised export duties on petrol, diesel and ATF effective June 1, adjusting rates to Rs 1.5, Rs 13.5 and Rs 9.5 per litre respectively.

The government has adjusted export duties on key petroleum products, including petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF), effective from June 1. The revision is part of a routine review mechanism aimed at balancing domestic supply requirements with fluctuations in global crude oil prices.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the revised rates are set at Rs 1.5 per litre for petrol, Rs 13.5 per litre for diesel and Rs 9.5 per litre for ATF. Officials said the changes follow the standard fortnightly pricing assessment linked to international crude oil movements.

Policy linked to global energy conditions

The export duty framework was first introduced in March as part of government efforts to ensure adequate availability of petroleum products within the country during periods of global supply pressure, particularly amid ongoing instability in West Asia.

Authorities review these duties every two weeks based on average international oil prices. The system includes a special additional excise levy (SAED), while the regular excise component (RIC) remains unchanged for domestic fuel consumption.

In its latest statement, the government clarified that only export duties have been revised, and there is no alteration in excise duty rates applicable to petrol and diesel sold within India.

Latest revision details

As per the notification, petrol exports will now attract a duty of Rs 1.5 per litre, with no regular excise component. Diesel exports will be taxed at Rs 13.5 per litre under SAED, while ATF exports will carry a Rs 9.5 per litre levy. Officials noted that the adjustments reflect changes in global oil price trends and domestic supply considerations.

Earlier in May, the government had increased the export duty on petrol to Rs 3 per litre from nil, while simultaneously reducing duties on diesel and ATF to Rs 16.5 and Rs 16 per litre, respectively. The latest revision continues this pattern of periodic recalibration.

Domestic fuel prices remain unchanged

Despite changes in export taxation, retail fuel prices inside the country remain steady. Petrol is currently priced at Rs 102.12 per litre in New Delhi, Rs 113.47 per litre in Kolkata, and Rs 111.21 per litre in Mumbai.

Officials reiterated that the objective of the policy is to protect domestic fuel availability while responding to shifts in global energy markets. The export duty mechanism will continue to be reviewed on a fortnightly basis depending on crude oil price movements and supply conditions.