Government advises states/UTs to set up makeshift hospitals, use hotel rooms as isolation wards

Amid the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases across the country, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Saturday wrote to chief secretaries of all states and union territories on measures to deal with a 'potential' surge in the number of cases in the coming days.

Refering to increase in the number of Omicron cases, he wrote that the world is currently reporting the highest ever surge in COVID-19 cases. "In India, the case trajectory is also showcasing an upward trend with 16,764 cases reported on December 31, highest ever single day rise in past 70 days."

He added that many developed nations in Europe along with the United States are reporting a significant rise in new cases indicating high transmissibility of the virus.

In his letter the Health Secretary suggested the states to set up makeshift hospitals in coordination with DRDO and CSIR as well as the private sector, corporations and NGOs. In adddition to this, he advised the chief secretaries to focus on the rural areas and pediatric cases and review the availability of oxygen and drugs regularly.

Rajesh Bhushan also asked the states to use hotel rooms as isolation wards for patients with mild symptoms and ramp up ICU beds. The Health Secretary also asked states to monitor home isolation and constitute special teams to monitor cases of home isolation and monitoring such patients.

Centre meanwhile said that the rise in COVID-19 cases since December 26 could be part of a global upsurge linked to Omicron, with daily new cases crossing 10,000 mark. India's R-Naught value currently stands at 1.22, indicating a wider spread in cases.

The government has asked eight states and union territories, witnessing surge in COVID-19 cases, to enhance testing, strengthen hospital preparedness, increase the pace of vaccination.