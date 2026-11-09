Govardhan Puja 2026: Are SBI, HDFC, ICICI banks open or closed on November 9?

Banks closed today in 10 cities for Diwali and Govardhan Puja, open in Delhi, Mumbai and other major cities.
Banks are closed today, Monday, 9 November, in Agartala, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow and Raipur for Diwali, Laxmi Puja, Govardhan Pooja and Vishwakarma Day, while branches in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata will remain open.
Which banks are closed today
The RBI holiday list will be adhered to by banks such as SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Punjab National Bank. Branch services will continue to be closed in these cities. However, you don't have to be concerned. Digital services will continue to function. For the majority of tasks, you can use cards, ATMs, UPI, mobile banking apps and net banking.
Mumbai gets an extra Diwali holiday
For Diwali, the Maharashtra government has announced Monday, November 9, to be a local holiday for state government offices in Mumbai city and Mumbai suburban regions. Only government offices are subject to this rule. It does not imply that every bank or private office in Mumbai is closed.
Also read: Govardhan Puja 2026: Today or Tomorrow? Check date, time, muhurat, how to worship
Bank holidays in November 2026
- For Bali Pratipada and Govardhan Puja on November 10, banks in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Nagpur will be closed. For Bhai Dooj, banks in Gangtok, Kanpur, Kolkata, and Lucknow will be closed on November 11. For the Wangala Festival on November 13, Shillong's banks will be closed. All Indian banks will be closed on November 14 and 15 for the second Saturday and Sunday.
- For Chhath Puja on November 16, banks in Patna and Ranchi will be closed. Many major cities will close their banks on November 24 in observance of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Banks in India will be closed on November 28 and 29 for the fourth Saturday and Sunday.
- You can still check your balance, pay bills, transfer money via UPI, NEFT, or RTGS, and take out cash from ATMs even if your branch is closed today. You might have to wait until the following business day for branch-only tasks like locker access. Before visiting, please give the closest branch a call.
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