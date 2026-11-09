Govardhan Puja 2026: Are SBI, HDFC, ICICI banks open or closed on November 9?

Banks closed today in 10 cities for Diwali and Govardhan Puja, open in Delhi, Mumbai and other major cities.

Banks are closed today, Monday, 9 November, in Agartala, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow and Raipur for Diwali, Laxmi Puja, Govardhan Pooja and Vishwakarma Day, while branches in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata will remain open.

Which banks are closed today

The RBI holiday list will be adhered to by banks such as SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Punjab National Bank. Branch services will continue to be closed in these cities. However, you don't have to be concerned. Digital services will continue to function. For the majority of tasks, you can use cards, ATMs, UPI, mobile banking apps and net banking.

Mumbai gets an extra Diwali holiday

For Diwali, the Maharashtra government has announced Monday, November 9, to be a local holiday for state government offices in Mumbai city and Mumbai suburban regions. Only government offices are subject to this rule. It does not imply that every bank or private office in Mumbai is closed.

Also read: Govardhan Puja 2026: Today or Tomorrow? Check date, time, muhurat, how to worship

Bank holidays in November 2026