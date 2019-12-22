Got betrayal from Pakistan despite hand of friendship: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that despite extending a "hand of friendship", India has got "betrayal" from Pakistan.

Speaking at a rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, PM said, "I invited Pakistani Prime Minister (Nawaz Sharif) for oath-taking ceremony in 2014. We had extended a hand of friendship towards Pakistan. I visited Lahore, but we got betrayal".

Modi had made a number of attempts to make peace with Pakistan in his first term, including inviting the then Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif for oath-taking ceremony in 2014 and by making an unannounced visit to Lahore on December 25, 2015 to meet him.

This was followed by a terror attack in Pathankot Airbase on January 2, 2016, later an attack on an army camp in Uri in August 2016. After the February 14, 2019, Pulwama attack by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad, ties completely snapped.

India has been calling on Pakistan to rein in terror groups operating from its territory and territories under its control and take immediate and irreversible action against them.