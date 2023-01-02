Gory details of Delhi Kanjhawala case: Car dragging woman passed 4 police stations, body dragged for 47 minutes

Delhi Kanjhawala case has left the entire capital stunned (Representational image)

The New Year 2023 began with a shocking case of a woman’s death in the national capital, amounting to major shame for several authorities. A 20-year-old woman was allegedly hit by a car and then dragged behind a vehicle for several kilometers.

In one of the most gut-wrenching accidents to be recorded in Delhi, the woman’s body was reportedly dragged behind the Maruti Baleno car for over 30 minutes as she continued to scream for help and eventually died due to her injuries.

The shocking CCTV camera footage claims that the girl was dragged behind the car for around 13 km, and for around 47 minutes. The footage also shows that the car passed by 5 police stations in the capital, with no authorities responding to her cries for help.

The car driven by the accused reportedly passed by the Sultanpuri, Vijay Vihar, Bawana, and Kanjhawala police stations while the girl was still dragging behind. The shocking incident took place on January 1, when a maximum number of police patrol cars are deployed in the national capital to maintain safety and security.

Protests erupted in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri Monday a day after a car hit a woman's scooter and dragged her body for 12 kilometres with locals accusing the police of trying to cover up a rape case by treating it as an accident, as per PTI reports.

A video purportedly showing the woman's body without clothes and broken legs has also surfaced on social media. PTI could not independently check the veracity of the video. The footage also led to claims that the victim was raped and killed, but police said it was an accident.

Many protestors, angered by the horrific killing of the girl in the alleged hit-and-run case, have taken to the streets in Delhi and are protesting outside the residence of Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, demanding his resignation over the case.

Delhi Commission for Woman (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal has also demanded a probe into the matter, urging the authorities to find out if the girl was sexually harassed or not.

