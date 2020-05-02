Gorkhaland Territorial Administration opens registration portal for stranded natives who wish to return

Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA)has started a registration process for stranded people from the hills- Darjeeling, Kurseong & Kalimpong-amidst the lockdown triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. It has launched an online registration portal for the residents of the GTA region who are stranded in the different places of the country and wish to return back home.

The citizen who wishes to return has to fill the online form from the portal-http://gtadmin.org/citizen-corner/returning-citizens.

Upon submission of the online form, a unique application will be generated and the same will be mail to the citizen's email id. The administration will verify the unique application along with the original document at screening centres and check posts located at the gateways of the hills.

The administration stated that screening is mandatory for every single citizen passing these checkpoints. Any suspected COVID-19 case will be sent to a nearby quarantine centre.

It further stated that people who clears the screening test must strictly self-quarantine themselves at their respective houses, maintaining social distancing even with their family members.

The GTA will form a community surveillance committee in all 45 GTA constituency. The community surveillance committee will report to the GTA authority with regular updates of people who are returning to their respective native places.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued fresh guidelines on Friday allowing special trains, and buses for the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places.

The Ministry of Railways has issued detailed guidelines for social distancing and other safety measures to be observed at train stations, train platforms and within the trains.

The MHA order is in continuation to the order issued on Wednesday that allowed stranded people in different parts of the country during the lockdown, to move to their respective destinations with certain conditions.

The MHA had said buses will be used for transport of such groups of stranded people and these vehicles will be sanitised and will have to follow safe social distancing norms in seating.

However, the revised guidelines issued on Friday said, "Movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons, stranded at different places, is also allowed by special trains to be operated by Ministry of Railways (MoR)."

The Ministry of Railways will designate nodal officers for coordinating with states and UTs for their movement, the MHA said.