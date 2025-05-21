The new Gorakhpur-Patna Vande Bharat express, with 8 coaches, will cover a distance of about 500 kilometers. From Gorakhpur to Patna, Muzaffarpur will be the only scheduled stoppage.

The travel time from Gorakhpur to Patna is going to significantly reduce after a new Gorakhpur-Patna Vande Bharat Express will begin its operation. The travel time will be reduced to just 5 hours. Let's look at the ticket prices and route.

About the new Vande Bharat express

The new Vande Bharat express, with 8 coaches, will cover a distance of about 500 kilometers. From Gorakhpur to Patna, Muzaffarpur will be the only scheduled stoppage. East Central Railway has proposed it to the Northeast Railway authorities. The final clearance is still awaited.

Timings

Departure

6:00 AM : Departure from Gorakhpur

10:00 AM: Stoppage at Muzaffarpur

11:00 AM: Arrival in Patna

Return

2:00 PM: Departure from Patna:

3:00 PM: Stop at Muzaffarpur

8:00 PM: Arrival in Gorakhpur

Ticket Prices

The Vande Express will operate six days a week, and fare will be around INR 600 from Gorakhpur to Patna. From Muzaffarpur to Gorakhpur, fare will be INR 480.



Benefits

The new vande Bharat will improve accessibility and connectivity between two nations. passengers will et a comfortable seating experience and onboard catering, So this new Vande Bharat is affordable, ensure comfort and is super fast.