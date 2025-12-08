FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
School Holiday December 8: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here

Gorakhpur-Siliguri Expressway route changed, will now pass through THIS district instead of Deoria, land acquisition started, check details here

Gold, silver prices today, December 8: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

IndiGo gets 24-hour breather: DGCA extends response deadline to show cause notice to Dec 8 until 6 pm

Salman Khan breaks down as he remembers Dharmendra on Bigg Boss 19 finale, reveals late actor's connection with his parents: 'Hats off to Sunny, Bobby for...'

J-K: Major fire breaks out in Srinagar's Munwarabad area, firefighting ops underway

Karnataka SHOCKER: Woman mauled to death by two Rottweiler dogs in Davangere; dog owner arrested

'Donald Trump Avenue': THIS Indian state is set to rename road after US president

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Mucchal wedding called off: What exactly went wrong on November 23, the 'wedding day'?

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna wins Salman Khan show, takes home Rs 50 lakh prize money; Farrhana Bhatt is first runner-up

Gorakhpur-Siliguri Expressway route changed, will now pass through THIS district instead of Deoria, land acquisition started, check details here

The project is being executed on an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) model, with an estimated cost of Rs 32,000 crore. The target completion date is set for 2028, with land acquisition proceedings already in the final stages. Read here to know more about this project.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 08, 2025, 06:59 AM IST

Gorakhpur-Siliguri Expressway route changed, will now pass through THIS district instead of Deoria, land acquisition started, check details here
Uttar Pradesh's Kishanganj is on the cusp of a major transformation with the proposed realignment of the Gorkhpur-Siliguri Expressway, a flagship project of national importance, according to a report by Dainik Jagran. The decision to reroute the expressway through the eastern part of Thakurganj has been taken, keeping in mind the long-standing demands of local residents.

A boon for border areas

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the revised alignment is expected to usher in unprecedented development opportunities for the border areas, including Thakurganj. The expressway is set to redefine the economic, social, and geographical landscape of the region, bringing it at par with other developed areas. The move is seen as a major boost to the local economy, with the potential to improve connectivity, generate employment, and enhance the overall quality of life for residents.

About Gorkhpur-Siliguri Expressway

The Gorkhpur-Siliguri Expressway is a 520 km long high-speed corridor designed to provide seamless connectivity to Nepal and the north-eastern states, while promoting trade and commerce in eastern India. With a maximum speed limit of 120 km per hour, the expressway is being built to international standards, incorporating modern technical specifications and cutting-edge infrastructure.

Initially, the expressway will have four lanes, with provisions for future expansion to six lanes.

When Gorkhpur-Siliguri Expressway will open for public?

The project is being executed on an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) model, with an estimated cost of Rs 32,000 crore. The target completion date is set for 2028, with land acquisition proceedings already in the final stages. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) is near completion, and tendering for construction is underway, with January 2023 marking the beginning of the process.

Gorkhpur-Siliguri Expressway will pass through which states?

The expressway will traverse 520 km, passing through the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal. In Bihar, it will cover 416.2 km, touching eight districts, including West Champaran, Sitamarhi, Shivhar, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, and Kishanganj.

The revised alignment in Kishanganj will see the expressway pass through the eastern part of Thakurganj, before entering West Bengal. The project is expected to directly impact 313 villages in Bihar and 111 villages in Uttar Pradesh.

