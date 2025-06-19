The Vande Bharat Express train will run six days a week except Saturday. It will depart from Gorakhpur at 05.40 am and take 7 hours to reach its final destination.

Gorakhpur-Patliputra Vande Bharat Express train will be launched on Friday, June 20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off the second Vande Bharat Express for Gorakhpur, Railway Board Chairman and CEO Satish Kumar said during his visit to the Gorakhpur Junction on Thursday. The new Vande Bharat train will connect Patliputra to Gorakhpur via Muzaffarpur and Narkatiaganj. Gorakhpur-Patliputra-Gorakhpur (26502/26501) Vande Bharat Express's regular operation will begin from June 22.

Gorakhpur-Patliputra Vande Bharat timings



The train will run six days a week except Saturday. Departure from Gorakhpur will be at 05.40 am and reach Patliputra at 12.45 pm. Similarly, it will depart from Patliputra at 03.30 pm and reach Gorakhpur at 10.30 pm.

Gorakhpur-Patliputra Vande Bharat Express stations

Gorakhpur Kaptanganj Paniahwa Bagaha Narkatiaganj Bettiah Sagauli Bapudham Motihari Muzaffarpur Hajipur Patliputra Jn

Meanwhile, Railway Board Chairman Kumar conducted an extensive inspection of the station premises, integrated crew lobby, running room, and other passenger facilities. He also reviewed the station redevelopment plans under the Rs 500-crore Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, which aims to equip the Gorakhpur Junction with world-class amenities, including a roof plaza, spacious lounges, food courts, retail outlets, children’s play zones, and Divyang-friendly infrastructure like ramps, lifts, and Braille signage.

READ | Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project gets major boost, these companies bag Rs 4100 crore order for...

Gorakhpur Junction holds the distinction of having the world’s second-longest platform. Addressing the media, the Railway Board chief highlighted a record budget allocation of Rs 19,858 crore for railway development in Uttar Pradesh for 2025-26, 8 times more than the average outlay during 2009–2014. He further noted that 157 stations in the state, including 58 in the NER zone, are being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat scheme.

He also provided updates on major capacity expansion projects such as new lines and third-line construction across eastern UP, including the Khalilabad-Bahraich corridor and doubling work between Domingarh and Kusmhi. During his visit, Kumar assured union leaders that he would prioritise addressing employee concerns regarding promotions, wages, and workplace safety.