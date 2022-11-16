Gorakhpur: Mother, son die by suicide after consuming poison; property dispute suspected

In the Gorakhpur neighbourhood of Gorakhnath, a mother and son ingested poison during a quarrel over land. Both were taken in critical condition to the neighbourhood hospital. The BRD Medical College, where he was pronounced dead. The incident took place around 11.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The LIG 100 of the Janapriya Bihar area was the home of Saroj Devi (55), her older son Sreesh Rao, and her younger son Manish Rao (28). He sold Janapriya Bihar's home a few months earlier for 69 lakhs. The mother and older son each maintained a portion of the money in a joint account.

Locals claim that the older son quietly separated the account, withdrew the funds, and purchased a property in a distant location. He and his wife moved live with his in-laws after his mother became upset when she found it. The older son repeatedly refused to give in when the mother wanted money for the younger son.

Also read: https://www.dnaindia.com/india/report-shraddha-walkar-murder-case-how-dating-apps-like-bumble-have-led-to-gruesome-crimes-in-india-3002680

Even on Tuesday, when the mother and son contacted to ask for money, Shreesh refused to comply. It is said that after being upset by Shreesh's actions, the mother and son ate poison late on Tuesday night. Following the information, two of them were first taken to the neighbourhood hospital. He was transported to the Medical College after being referred from there.

Around 11:30 am, he died and was pronounced dead by the medical staff. The dead body has been taken into custody by the Gorakhnath police after learning about the incident.

Both were left living in their old home as tenants. When Saroj Devi sold her home about six months ago, the buyer permitted her to remain there while housing arrangements were being established. As a result, They had been a tenant in their own home for the last six months. Manish Goddhoiya, the younger son, formerly owned a car wash business close to the sewer.