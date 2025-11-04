Gopichand Hinduja Dies: Indian-origin UK's richest man with wealth of Rs 409310 crore is survived by...

Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: Will LILPEPE Become a Top 20 Coin by 2030?
INDIA
Gopichand Hinduja had been unwell for several weeks before he passed away in a London hospital, the sources said. He is survived by his wife, Sunita, sons Sanjay and Dheeraj, and daughter Rita.
Gopichand P Hinduja, the chairman of the Hinduja Group, and the UK's richest man, has died in a London hospital. The 85-year-old man. was the second of the four Hinduja brothers. Known as 'GP' in business circles, the businessman joined the family business in 1950 and contributed to the company's transformation and expansion into a transnational conglomerate.
Hinduja was recently ranked top in the 2025 edition of the Sunday Times Rich List, for the fifth time, boasting a net worth of 32.3 billion pounds, which is equivalent to Rs 409310 crore, according to reports.
