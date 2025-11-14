Gopalganj Election Results 2025 Live Updates: BJP's Subhash Singh leads with 6206 votes, INC's Om Prakash Garg trails behind

Gopalganj Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Nestled in the state of Bihar, Gopalganj derives its name from Lord Krishna, also known as Gopal. The city stands out for its impressive sex ratio – 1,021 women for every 1,000 men – far above Bihar's average number of 918.

Gopalganj Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Result: The Bihar assembly election 2025 was held in two phases - November 6 and 11 - with the counting scheduled for November 14. In the first phase of polling, i.e., November 6, the state witnessed a record voter turnout of 64.66 percent, the first in 27 years. A voter turnout of 67.14 percent was recorded in the second round of polling, held today, i.e., November 11.

In the Mahagathbandhan alliance, the RJD contested 143 seats, the Congress fought on 61 seats, the CPI on nine, and the CPI(M) fought on 4 seats. Meanwhile, the CPI(M-L)L fielded 20 candidates, and Mukesh Sahani's VIP has named 15 candidates.

Gopalganj: A district that stands out

Nestled in the state of Bihar, Gopalganj derives its name from Lord Krishna, also known as Gopal. The city stands out for its impressive sex ratio – 1,021 women for every 1,000 men – far above Bihar's average number of 918. Bhojpuri is the dominant language here, spoken by over 95% of the population.

Speaking about the political atmosphere here, Gopalganj is the home district of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Supremo Lalu Yadav. Though, the district has rarely seen the dominance of the party. Intially, the Congress party dominated the seat. However, over the past two decades, the BJP has seen victory in Gopalganj, winning five consecutive times.

Subhash Singh, a BJP leader and former Bihar minister, secured four comfortable victories in Gopalganj. From the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded its sitting MLA, Subhash Singh. From the Mahagathbandhan, the Congress has fielded Om Prakash Garg. Meanwhile, a BJP rebel, Anup Kumar Shrivastava, is also in the fray.



As counting begins, BJP candidate from Gopalganj constituency, Subhash Singh, leads with 6206 votes, while Indian National Congress candidate Om Prakash Garg trails behind with 5275 seats, as per early trends.