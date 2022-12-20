Search icon
Gujarat AAP chief Gopal Italia arrested for `hurting religious sentiments', gets bail later

Gujarat: Gopal Italia was released on bail in the police station itself after his arrest,

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 10:43 PM IST

Gujarat AAP chief Gopal Italia arrested for `hurting religious sentiments', gets bail later (file photo)

Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Gopal Italia was on Tuesday arrested in Gujarat's Bhavnagar in an alleged case of hurting religious sentiments, and later got bail.

The case was registered at Umarala police station in Bhavnagar district on September 4, 2022 under section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code (outraging religious feelings), said district Superintendent of Police Ravindra Patel.

Italia was released on bail in the police station itself after his arrest, he added. The case pertains to a statement he had made at a campaign rally in Dwarka.

The complainant in the case alleged that Italia made an offensive remark about Lord Krishna. Speaking to reporters after his release on bail, Italia accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of behaving like a dictator after it returned to power earlier this month.

"There is an attempt to break and harass us and weaken the Aam Aadmi Party," he said. "Bhavnagar police arrested me today. My own grandmother passed away yesterday, the whole family is sad but the BJP has arrested me. Perhaps it got the majority for doing this work," he later tweeted in Hindi.

AAP could win only five seats in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly. Italia, who contested from Katargam seat in Surat city, was himself defeated.

 

