India

INDIA

Google's Sundar Pichai, OpenAI's Sam Altman, Nvidia's Jensen Huang, Anthropic CEO coming to India, know in details

The five-day event will cover policy, research, industry, and public engagement, featuring over 300 exhibitors from 30 countries, showcasing AI innovations across 10+ thematic pavilions.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Feb 12, 2026, 11:59 AM IST

Google's Sundar Pichai, OpenAI's Sam Altman, Nvidia's Jensen Huang, Anthropic CEO coming to India, know in details
India is hosting the AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit in the global south, in the national capital from February 16- 20. The summit will mark the presence of some of the biggest names in tech, including Sundar Pichai (Google), Sam Altman (OpenAI), Jensen Huang (NVIDIA), Dario Amodei ( Anthropic CEO), Demis Hassabis (Google DeepMind), Microsoft President Brad Smith, Meta Chief AI Scientist Alexandr Wang, and Qualcomm CEO Cristiano, among others.

Google, Meta, OpenAI, DeepMind and other global chiefs to attend India AI Impact Summit: Why?

Considering India's major hub for white-collar work, the AI Impact Summit becomes a prime target for tech giants like Google, Anthropic, and OpenAI to tap into this market. The global tech giants are sending their top leaders to India to show they're serious about contributing to India's vast service economy, an attractive market to recoup their AI investments. With its large pool of skilled workers and growing adoption of AI technologies, major tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon are investing heavily in India's AI infrastructure, with commitments totalling over $77.5 billion. 

With China's market largely closed off to US tech companies, India becomes a key market for AI companies like Google, Anthropic, and OpenAI, given its large population and growing service economy. These companies are keen to scale up revenue to justify their AI investments.

India AI Summit from Feb 16-20: All you need to know

Former Prime Minister of the UK, Rishi Sunak, is expected to address "AI for All: Reimagining Global Cooperation," a curtain raiser to the India AI Impact Summit 2026.  Even French President Emmanuel Macron will pay an official visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which he will participate in the Summit. 

The five-day event will cover policy, research, industry, and public engagement, featuring over 300 exhibitors from 30 countries, showcasing AI innovations across 10+ thematic pavilions. The Summit is anchored on three foundational pillars, or "Sutras": People, Planet and Progress, and is expected to bring together global leaders, policymakers, technology companies, innovators and experts to deliberate on AI's role in governance, innovation and sustainable development. The India AI Impact Expowill showcase AI's transition from research and pilots to large-scale deployment.

Nearly $100 billion in new investments are expected during the summit, underscoring India's growing importance in the global AI landscape, according to IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.  The event will have keynotes, panel discussions and roundtables at Bharat Mandapam/ Sushma Swaraj Bhawan/ Ambedkar Bhawan.
 

