Google has dismissed reports of large-scale job cuts in its India Cloud division as “totally inaccurate”, confirming that around 30 roles were eliminated last week as part of an organisational change.

The company shared the same clarification in response to several posts discussing possible layoffs. (Credit: Twitter)

Google has rejected reports of large-scale layoffs within its Cloud division in India, clarifying that the company eliminated around 30 roles last week as part of a business restructuring exercise.

In a post on X on Monday, the official Google Cloud India account described claims of widespread job cuts as “totally inaccurate”. The company said the changes were limited to a small organisational adjustment linked to a reprioritisation of work.

“These rumors are totally inaccurate. Last week, Google Cloud made a small organizational change in India, and approximately 30 roles were eliminated as part of a re-prioritization of work,” Google said.

The company shared the same clarification in response to several posts discussing possible layoffs.

How the Google layoff rumours began

Speculation about job cuts had been circulating on X for two days before Google's response. The discussion reportedly began on the anonymous professional networking platform Blind.

A user claiming to be a Bengaluru-based Google employee alleged that staff members in India were facing sudden job cuts, including demands to resign or risk being fired.

The post also claimed that some employees were being given only 24 hours to make a decision, with one month's severance pay. It further alleged that performance improvement plans were being used to prevent internal transfers and raised the possibility of further voluntary exit programmes or layoffs in January.

These claims were not independently established in the information available.

Google employees also respond to speculation

The Blind post was subsequently shared on X, prompting several users to ask whether Google was planning major job cuts in India.

One user, Venkatesh Alla, asked about the reports of “Huge layoffs at Google India”. Google Cloud India's official account responded by saying that the reports were inaccurate and that only around 30 positions had been affected.

Some people identifying themselves as Google employees also disputed the claims of wider layoffs. “Fake hysteria - I’m in the org,” wrote X user Bhavya Khandelwal, a software engineer at Google.

“I don't see it anywhere yet,” said Akash Basudevan, a senior machine learning engineer at the company.

Google has announced several rounds of job cuts since 2023

Google has carried out multiple rounds of workforce reductions since January 2023 as part of efforts to control costs, simplify its organisational structure and shift resources towards priority areas, particularly artificial intelligence.

In January 2023, the company announced plans to eliminate around 12,000 jobs worldwide, representing approximately 6% of its workforce.

Smaller cuts continued in 2024. In January that year, Google confirmed job reductions affecting several hundred employees across its hardware, central engineering and Google Assistant teams.

Voluntary exit packages offered in five countries

More recently, Google offered voluntary buyout and exit packages to selected employees in five countries: Canada, France, Germany, Japan and Switzerland. The move came as the company continued to manage costs amid substantial spending on artificial intelligence.

However, Google has said the latest changes in its India Cloud division involved around 30 roles, dismissing reports of a much larger round of layoffs.