Google Doodle: Why was PK Rosy, a Dalit who became Malayalam cinema’s first female lead, forced to flee the state?

The story and plight of Malayalam cinema pioneer PK Rosy has recently gained renewed interest. Google honoured her on her 120th birth anniversary with a Doodle on Friday. Born in Thiruvananthapuram, Rosy had a passion for acting that made her rise above the boundaries of her day to become the first woman lead actor in Malayalam Cinema.

She was born on February 10, 1903. At around 25 years of age, she found the opportunity to act in the silent film by JC Daniel titled "Vigathakumaran" ('The Lost Child'). The film has been lost as no copy survives.

Breaking social barriers, she took up acting at a time when the profession was discouraged for women in several sections of a society. Women in performing arts like acting were deemed licentious or "loose".

She was born as Rajamma to a Pulaya family in Nandankode, Trivandrum. Her father died early and her family was left to struggle with extreme poverty. She reportedly used to cut grass for money. It was her uncle who encouraged Rajamma to become PK Rosy, the actor. He backed her talent with music and acting training.

Rosy, a Dalit woman, played the role of an upper-caste Nair woman. This reportedly enraged the Nair community and triggered a massive backlash against her, revealed Youtube video titled ‘Rosiyude Kadha - Part 2 (The story of the first Heroine of Malayalam Film Industry)’.

Prominent people in the film industry refused to attend the premiere of the film. The audience reportedly threw stones at the theatre screen when the protagonist kissed a flower in her hair. Her director did not personally invite her to the opening fearing reaction. She nevertheless decided to attend but those boycotting her made her watch the second performance.

Her house was reportedly burnt down by angry upper caste people. He was forced to leave the state due to the outrage. She married a truck driver named Kesavan Pillai and changed her name to Rajammal. She lived her later life in Tamil Nadu away from acting. Her husband reportedly asked her if she would like to visit her native state several times, but she never accepted the proposal. She died in 1988.

