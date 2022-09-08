Google Doodle: Who is Bhupen Hazarika, a Bharat Ratna and PhD scholar who aced the world of music?

Bhupen Hazarika's Google Doodle

Google Doodle is celebrating the 96th birth anniversary of Dr Bupen Hazarika, a legendary Assamese singer, composer and filmmaker whose creations played a huge role in the state's socio-cultural reforms and national integration. The Doodle today was created by guest artist Rutuja Mali. Dr Hazarika's work popularised Assam's local cinema and folk music. In 2019, nearly eight years after his death, he was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

Dr Hazarika was born on this day in 1926 to Nikakanta and Shantipriya Hazarika in Assam's Sadiya. His house was on the bank of the river Brahmaputra. He was the eldest among 10 siblings. His earliest musical inspiration was his mother who introduced him to Assam's traditional music. His father moved to Tezpur due to work. He was 10 when his talent was noted by lyricist Jyotiprasad Agarwala and filmmaker Bishnu Prasad Tabha when he sang traditional music at a function. Hazarika recorded his first song in 1936 in Kolkata.

"They helped Hazarika record his first song, which launched his music career at 10 years old. By age 12, Hazarika was writing and recording songs for two films: Indramalati: Kaxote Kolosi Loi, and Biswo Bijoyi Naujawan," Google Doodle wrote in an article.

Dr Hazarika was brilliant at academics as well. He completed his MA in political science from BHU in 1946. He worked for All India Radio for some time. In 1949, he won an international scholarship and moved to Columbia University to pursue PhD. He completed the research degree in 1952. His thesis was "Proposals for Preparing India's Basic Education to use Audio-Visual Techniques in Adult Education".

After returning from the United States, he dedicated his life to popularising Assamese music. He was at the forefront of a social battle against casteism through his music.

In his over six-decade music career, he won several awards like the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan.

Dr Hazarika sang in movies like Ek Pal, Rudaali, Daman. He also served the state as an MLA in 1967. He, however, lost the 2004 general elections.

He died on November 5, 2011.

In 2019, he won the Bharat Ratna.

"Happy birthday, Bhupen Hazarika! Your songs and films continue to command respect for Assam’s rich culture," Google noted.