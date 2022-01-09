Google Doodle pays tribute to Indian educator Fatima Sheikh on her 191st birth anniversary

Google is celebrating the 191st birth anniversary of feminist icon Fatima Sheikh, who is considered to be the first Muslim woman teacher of India and one of the most renowned educators in the country, by featuring a doodle on its home page.

Fatima Sheikh co-founded the Indigenous Library in 1848, one of India's first schools for girls, alongside fellow pioneers and social reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule. Sheikh was born on January 9, 1831, in Pune, Maharashtra.

Sheikh used to live with her brother Usman, and the siblings later opened their home to the Phules, after the couple was evicted from their home trying to educate the lower castes. Soon after, the Indigenous Library opened under Sheikh’s roof.

In the one-of-a-kind school at the time, Fatima Sheikh and Savitribai Phule taught communities of marginalized Dalit and Muslim women and children who were denied education based on class, religion, or gender, shattering the glass ceiling in the world of education.

In a quest to achieve equality among castes and genders, Sheikh went door-to-door to invite the downtrodden in her community to learn at the Indigenous Library and to escape the rigidity and norms of the Indian caste system at the time.

During her journey towards abolishing gender norms and the caste divide through education, Fatima Sheikh was met with great resistance from the dominant classes who attempted to humiliate those involved in the Satyashodhak movement. Despite the challenges, Sheikh and her allies persisted in their goal.

In 2014, the India government recognized the contributions made by Sheikh by featuring her profile in Urdu textbooks alongside other trailblazing educators.