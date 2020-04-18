Google doodle honours coronavirus helpers

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire across the world, it is important that we acknowledge the sacrifice made by coronavirus helpers. Google Doodle on Saturday honoured those who are at the frontline of the battle against the pandemic, who doesn't have the privilege to quarantine themselves at home, and instead have to go about their daily lives offering their services during the time of crisis.

"As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We’re launching a Doodle series to recognize and honor many of those on the front lines," google doodle blog read.

This time the doodle thanked all the professionals involved in providing essential services which include medical workers, delivery guys, farmers, sanitation workers, cooks at restaurants, and public transportation drivers.

Coronavirus has ravaged the world with over22 lakh confirmed cases and 1.54 lakh deaths.

Meanwhile, there are a total of 14,378 coronavirus cases in India. Out of all the cases, 11,906 are active cases and as many as 1,991 people have been cured and discharged and one has migrated.

There were 991 coronavirus cases and 43 deaths reported in the last 24 hours in the country.