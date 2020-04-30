Goof-up in Wikipedia profile: Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh identified as chief minister

There was a goof-up in the Wikipedia profile of West Bengal BJP State President and MP Dilip Ghosh. On Thursday, Wikipedia mistakenly identified Dilip Ghosh as the Chief Minister of West Bengal. Since this news came out, it became viral in social media.

When Zee Media contacted the Midnapore MP and Bengal State President Dilip Ghosh regarding the incident, he said that someone might have mischievously edited the Wikipedia page. "I don't know who wrote it and why. Our team has informed Google and Wikipedia may time, but they didn’t change it," Dilip Ghosh

"Currently, we are only concentrating to save the life of people from the deadly coronavirus," he added.

In the Wikipedia page, Ghosh supposedly held charge of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, before joining the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2014. In 2016, he was elected as the Member of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly from Kharagpur Sadar, defeating former speaker Gyan Singh Sohanpal of the Indian National Congress. Ghosh comes from the economically backward areas of Jungle Mahals and belongs to the Bengali Sadgop caste.

Ghosh added there are many such mistakes made in his Wikipedia.page, alleging that his requests for correcting the mistakes are not being registered.

Earlier, the MP Dilip Ghosh has been in news over several controversial remarks. Among his shocking remarks are intellectuals who “eat beef should eat dog meat too”, and that “gold is mixed in the milk” of Indian cows., therefore the colour of the milk is slightly yellow.