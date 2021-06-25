Good news! Student Credit Card Scheme to be launched in THIS state - Know details

The Student Credit Card Scheme has been approved by the West Bengal Cabinet on Thursday (June 24), Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the scheme was promised by the Trinamool Congress in its election manifesto. The programme will be launched on June 30.

With the help of this scheme, a student will be able to borrow a soft loan of Rs 10 lakh to pursue higher studies.

According to the news agency, Banerjee told reporters, “Today, the Cabinet gave its nod to the Student Credit Card scheme. Anyone who has spent 10 years in West Bengal can avail of the benefits of it. The loan will be available for undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral and post-doctoral study in India or abroad.”

One person will be eligible for the Student Credit Card scheme till 40 years of age. "Fifteen years will be given to a student to repay the loan after getting a job," the chief minister said.

West Bengal CM also wrote to PM Narendra Modi for speeding up the process of approvals for Covaxin from WHO. She said “This shall not only help students but several others who need to travel abroad for various purposes. At present, people who have taken Covaxin are unable to do so with ease and hence we sincerely hope that our requests will not fall on deaf ears.”

She also added “A large number of students travel abroad for pursuing higher studies. Amid this crisis, taking steps towards easing their lives should be our topmost priority.”