Good news! Royal Bengal tiger spotted at West Bengal's Buxa Reserve

In a rare sighting, the forest department in West Bengal’s Buxa forest in Alipurduar installed a hidden camera that captured a photo of a Royal Bengal Tiger on Saturday, December 11. The tiger was spotted in the 22-mile road at 12 and 13 compartment junctions.

Take a look at the picture:

The picture that was taken at 1 am, triggered a wave of joy and happiness among the officials at the Buxa forest and tiger reserve since there were reports of these tigers being virtually extinct in recent times.

As per officials, the pugmark resembled that of a fully grown Royal Bengal Tiger. It was found about 20 km from the road near the river deep area.

A forest department team from Kolkata will soon reach the area on Monday to examine the pugmarks said Forest Minister Jyotipriyo Mallick. He further said that the state was planning to bring 20 tigers from Assam to Buxa since the existence of these cats hasn't been spotted in the last two decades.

The last time a tiger was spotted in the Buxa forest was in 1998 and later in 2010 that was mostly media reports.

Mallick said, "We will put up a net across a 3 km/3 km area in the area (where the striped animal was camera trapped) and every adult of the families living in the vicinity since 1938 will be given compensation by Centre to make the forest free of human habitation. "Once the money sanctioned by the Centre reaches us, we will be able to persuade those encroaching forest land to leave."